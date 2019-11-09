Shreveport family divided over LSU vs Alabama football game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The big LSU vs Alabama football game is causing some friendly division with one Shreveport family.
The Fertitta Delicatessen family has run their iconic restaurant for decades. They have operated at the same location for 92 years.
Agatha Fertitta is the current owner and along with her husband, they raised two kids at the restaurant.
The oldest child is Patrick, who now lives in Tuscaloosa as the pastor of a church. Their youngest is a LSU Medical School graduate.
Saturday’s game has their house divided on loyalty to a team.
“Patrick asked me if I was mad about moving to Alabama and I told him no, but I am praying for you," Fertitta says. “It’s all friendly rivalry but still Go Tigers!”
Fertitta’s father was in the LSU band and several other members of the family graduated from the University.
To add to the rivalry, Fertitta says Patrick has sent his two nephews Alabama gear.
