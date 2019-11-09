Man shot during apparent home invasion, suspect sought

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after an apparent home invasion in Texarkana.
Police got the call just before 1:30 a.m. to the River Crossing Apartments in the 1000 block of College Drive, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. His wife told police that they were awakened by someone kicking at the door of their apartment.
The man went check as a gunman got inside the apartment and shot him outside the bedroom.
The victim was sent to a Texarkana hospital where police say he’s in critical condition.
Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
