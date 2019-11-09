LSU fans arrive in Alabama ahead of Tigers vs Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - Tiger fans have arrived in Tuscaloosa, proudly donning purple and gold.
Campus has been busy all day with folks setting up tents, students walking around, and others enjoying the nice weather.
Bama’s campus is quite different from LSU’s in that it flows into the city rather than being its own community.
There is a tangible energy here: excitement for this game, though it’s a little different for Tiger fans who are running on belief.
“This is finally the year," said Deanna Xeros, an LSU fan from Texas. "We’ve had a couple of other years before with other years that we’ve been successful but it is time to celebrate one more time.”
“We coming to show them who the real number one is,” added Jimmy Durio of Breaux Bridge.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on WAFB.
