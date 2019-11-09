ETX authorities investigating fatal shooting; man charged

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday, Nov. 8.
Busby Edward Jones is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call that a man had been shot at a home on Quail Lane in Hallsville.
At the scene, 46-year-old James Coles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews worked to collect evidence and speak with people near the scene of the crime.
An investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.