College football analysts call LSU vs Alabama ‘different’ this time around

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - For years, many college football analysts felt LSU didn’t have much of a chance against Alabama but some are saying things are different this year.
“The past few years have been wishful thinking that LSU can win this game,” said former LSU defensive end Marcus Spears, who is now an analyst for ESPN. “It’s been this feeling of ‘we need superhuman performances.’ It’s probably as even as it’s been matched since 2011 and that’s just the real truth."
“Just excited to come to this game 'cause GameDay comes to this game almost every year; it’s always a big deal,” added ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack. "And, I, 1,000 percent know as an analyst that LSU has no chance. I mean, we show up and I can give you a million reasons why Bama’s going to win. And I can’t give you any why LSU’s going to win. They’ve got a great defense. They get in the I-formation and run the football. And they’re not very good at quarterback. So, I think for us, it’s just awesome because there’s a legit chance for LSU to win this game. And I haven’t come into an LSU-Alabama game in a hot minute where I can say they can go blow-for-blow and score a bunch of points. That makes it more fun.”
Spears added everyone knows this won’t be the typical Tigers vs Tide matchup.
Tim Tebow said he is very impressed with the job LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has done. He added Coach O reminds he and others that there are so many things coaches deal with when it comes to their players.
“He’s a motivator, he’s a recruiter, and he gets people to buy in,” Tebow explained.
Fans who didn’t make it to Tuscaloosa can watch the game on WAFB at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
