College football analysts call LSU vs Alabama ‘different’ this time around

“Just excited to come to this game 'cause GameDay comes to this game almost every year; it’s always a big deal,” added ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack. "And, I, 1,000 percent know as an analyst that LSU has no chance. I mean, we show up and I can give you a million reasons why Bama’s going to win. And I can’t give you any why LSU’s going to win. They’ve got a great defense. They get in the I-formation and run the football. And they’re not very good at quarterback. So, I think for us, it’s just awesome because there’s a legit chance for LSU to win this game. And I haven’t come into an LSU-Alabama game in a hot minute where I can say they can go blow-for-blow and score a bunch of points. That makes it more fun.”