Victim named in Panola County fatal crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identity of the young man who died following a crash on Thursday.
Zackary Enoch Freeman, 21, of Gary, Texas, was traveling south on FM-959 at a dangerous speed for the road’s slick conditions following light rain.
The vehicle hit a side skid and went off the roadway where it began to roll, hitting several trees before resting on its side.
Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
