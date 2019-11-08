TGIF: Chilly and dry today with a nice warm up for the weekend

Happy Friday everyone! We've made it to the end of the work week and through the rainy weather, but more is on the way. For today, clouds will stick around making for a mostly cloudy day, but thankfully the rain has exited the ArkLaTex.
Thursday's cold front brought in the chilly weather once again. Most of us will start our day in the 40s and remain there until lunch time. Highs today will only reach the low 50s. Besides how cold it'll feel today, we have to worry about the winds. A northeast wind 10-15mph will accompany today's cold and gloomy forecast.
Friday night football is looking great, just rather cold. It'll be dry with partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures around the mid to low 40s around kickoff so you may want to bring a blanket and stay bundled up.
Overnight tonight, lows will reach the mid 30s, with areas near the I-30 corridor and northward may have to watch for freezing conditions. Any living thing that is outside, may need to be brought in. The good news is that by Saturday afternoon, conditions are looking much warmer.
This weekend is looking similar to last. Mostly sunny skies each day with temperatures in the low 60s for Saturday and the mid to upper 60s for Sunday with no rain for your weekend.
The slight warm up will be short-lived as Monday's cold front will bring in more rain and the coldest weather of the season thus far. Highs in the low 60s for Monday with overnight lows back in the 30s and Tuesday's highs are only in the low 40s.
Have a wonderful Friday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
