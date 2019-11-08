SUSLA hosts Veterans day Celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Veterans day celebrations were are being held across the Ark-La-Tex.
The Southern University at Shreveport hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for the dedication of the LaVetCorps Center on Nov. 7.
The special program honored staff and student service members during its Veterans Day Honorarium Celebration.
“To see so many people come out from the community, we had those who are elected officials come out, community partners and they were able to share this moment with us, we say thank you and we thank our veterans”, said Urina Holt.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, there was a brief reception that followed.
