Santa Claus makes an early stop to highlight holiday happenings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s hard to believe, but the holiday season is quickly with the holidays on the horizon.
Ol’ Saint Nick himself —Santa Claus — made a pre-Christmas stop at the aquarium in Shreveport-Bossier to spread some cheer.
Representatives from different cities, including Minden, Monroe, Alexandria and Natchitoches detailed holiday excitement coming in their respective cities — a collaboration called the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights.
“We are so excited to welcome visitors here for the holiday season,” said Aly Velasquez, with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “There will be over 30 events ranging from performances to a new exhibit at SciPort.”
A holiday ferris wheel, parades and fireworks display will be coming to downtown Shreveport.
Minden will setup its dazzling, life-size nutcrackers and Christmas lights, while Monroe has ice skating at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.
Natchitoches, the oldest city in Louisiana, will be shining bright with its spectacular Christmas lights and carriage tours. Alexandria will host its Holiday Tour of Homes and Holiday Lights Safari.
