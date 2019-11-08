KSLA anchor recognized with statewide award for Miracle Monday reports

Adria Goins accepts the Golden Pelican Award from the Louisiana Association of Hospitals. (Source: KSLA)
By KSLA Staff | November 8, 2019 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:28 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12′s Adria Goins was awarded the Louisana Hospital Association’s Golden Pelican Award Friday for her coverage of children’s healthcare in the ArkLaTex.

Adria was recognized for her monthly Miracle Monday stories which highlight the children and families served by CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, our region’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Through her Miracle Monday stories, Adria has brought viewers into the lives of NICU patients, therapy sessions, and even Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Adria also anchors KSLA News 12 This Morning and reports on ways viewers can save money in her Spending Smarter series.

