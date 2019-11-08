Great weekend as we track the next and stronger cold front

(KSLA) - Now that the first cold front has passed, we can enjoy a gradual warm up through the weekend. The our attention turns to the next cold front that will arrive Monday. This one will be very strong and will drop temperatures to freezing.
As we wrap up our work week, the weather will gradually improve into the weekend. Tonight, the clouds will clear away. I do not expect any more rain. Temperatures will be cooling down though. It will likely be near freezing for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be a great day though. It will be a cold start, but should warm up nicely to the lower 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine with not many clouds. I do recommend to spend some time outside on your Saturday with the weather being so nice.
Sunday will also be nice. Maybe even better! There will be some clouds by the afternoon, but still little to no rain. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s. It should be a great weekend for any outdoor events like the Louisiana State Fair. Sunday is the last day to attend the fair.
The next cold front will arrive Monday. There is a 60% chance of rain Monday with showers likely. There should not be any severe weather. I don't expect any widespread rain. Just a lot of scattered activity. I recommend to have your rain gear. All the rain should be leaving the ArkLaTex by early Tuesday morning.
The cold front will do more than bring rain. It will likely bring the coldest air of the season. Many places across the ArkLaTex will be around the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. Then on Wednesday morning, it will cool down to the mid 20s! Tuesday and Wednesday will have temperatures only warm up to the lower to mid 40s in the afternoon. So, it will be a cold couple of days.
The good news is that after the front moves through, it looks like most of next week will remain dry. There will be slim to none on the rain chances through Friday of next week. Temperatures will gradually warm back up. Temperatures will return to the 50s by Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Enjoy the weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
