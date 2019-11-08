Extra security and heavy traffic expected for big LSU Alabama game Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Al. (KSLA) - On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Louisiana State University Tigers will make their way to Tuscaloosa to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Both teams are currently undefeated with this team deciding who will rank number one in the SEC polls.
In Tuscaloosa, more people, law enforcement and security will be on campus for Saturday’s big game — especially since President Donald Trump will attending.
"There’s already families coming in for the game, and we’re getting so many emails about what we can and can’t wear inside the game, " said UAB junior, Bentley League. “Apparently we can’t wear our sorority pins and things like that because of all the security, so we’re getting ready for all of that.”
Senior Marlisa Sears says the atmosphere is very similar to when LSU and Alabama faced off back in 2011.
“I know when we hosted LSU a couple of years ago it was about the same as far as Tuscaloosa traffic jams,” she said. “The campus is like on 100 right now.”
The University of Alabama is anticipating around 150,000 people to be on its campus Saturday.
Those who plan to attend should arrive early. Officials suggest people get to Tuscaloosa by 10 a.m. Saturday to find parking. The Bryant-Denny Stadium will open at 11:30 a.m. to make sure fans have enough time to get in and make it for the game that starts at 2:30 p.m.
Some streets including University Boulevard will be closed early Saturday to accommodate for SEC Nation and ESPN Gameday broadcasting that morning.
While most LSU fans won’t be arriving in Alabama until Friday evening the Shreveport/Bossier LSU Alumni met Thursday night at Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Shreveport for their BEAT BAMA happy hour.
“I think it’s going to be close,” said Allison Walsh. “I think LSU’s going to do the head game thing where they get nervous and don’t do well, but I think they’re going to pull it out in the end.”
LSU Board of Supervisors member Wayne Brown says he’ll attend the game and is excited to watch LSU win.
“Last time I went we won,” he said. “In 2011 we won nine to six so I’m hoping I’ll keep a streak going.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.