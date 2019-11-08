City of Springhill identifies employees shocked and electrocuted

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - The City of Springhill has identified two workers, one killed and another shocked, in an incident on November 6.
Clifton Lawson was electrocuted and Trenandez Frazier was shocked while apparently hanging Christmas lights at the city park.
Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Frazier was flown to Ochsner-LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment. According to Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd, he was talking and coherent when he was flown out.
