Boy accused of bringing unloaded handgun onto campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A student is accused of bringing a gun onto a school campus in Caddo Parish.
Police responded to a report at noon Thursday about a 12-year-old boy having a firearm at Linwood Public Charter School in the 400 block of West 70th Street.
"The firearm was seized and the juvenile’s parents were contacted," police Officer Christina Curtis said.
The handgun was not loaded, she added.
The youth was taken to police headquarters along with one of his parents.
The child now is charged with being a student carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon in a firearm-free zone.
He has been taken to the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center in Shreveport.
Because of his age, authorities did not release the youth’s name.
