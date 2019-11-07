The verdict is in; it’s ‘case closed’ for ‘Murder Chose Me’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Will the Shreveport-based crime drama “Murder Chose Me” come back for a fourth season?
The verdict is in, and it’s “case closed” for the homicide thriller.
Fans of “Murder Chose Me” were delivered that big blow Wednesday.
The ID network has decided the show will not return for a fourth season.
“It’s definitely disappointing. It’s the business,” actor John Nicholson said.
He portrays Rod Demery on the series that has walked viewers through a host of homicide cases that were investigated by the former Shreveport police detective.
“I can’t begin to tell you how grateful I am to the ID Channel, and the fans, most of all, being so supportive and watching us, making sure you showed Rod and I more love than we could ever imagine,” Nicholson continued.
Nicholson told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner today that the news of the cancellation hurts but the future is bright.
Warner interviewed Demery and Nicholson in the station’s studio a couple years ago.
Nicholson also took to social media Wednesday to talk to fans.
After working with the Shreveport Police Department, Demery went on to work as an investigator with the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office. He then left there to dedicate more time to “Murder Chose Me” and, perhaps, other productions someday.
Nicholson told Warner on Wednesday that he and Demery stay in touch and that you haven’t heard the last of either of them.
