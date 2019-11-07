Tale of two cold fronts bringing colder temperatures

Friday will start off cloudy with no rain around. The clouds will slowly clear away throughout the day. There is a good chance to see some sunshine before it sets so early. North of I-20 has a better chance to see the sun than everyone else. So, it will not be the prettiest of days with all the cloud cover. Temperatures will still be quite chilly. Highs will only be in the lower 50s. For Friday night football, it will be in the lower to mid 40s. You may want to bundle up to stay warm.