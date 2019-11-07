Tale of two cold fronts bringing colder temperatures

(KSLA) - Our first cold front is pushing through today. Then we are tracking an even stronger cold front early next week. This will drop temperatures to the lowest we have seen all season. It will feel more like winter next week than it does mid November.
Through the overnight hours, the clouds will be remain in place. The good news is that the rain will be gone by midnight tonight. So, Friday morning should not include any shower activity. Temperatures will be dropping overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to the lower 40s. You will likely need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning.
Friday will start off cloudy with no rain around. The clouds will slowly clear away throughout the day. There is a good chance to see some sunshine before it sets so early. North of I-20 has a better chance to see the sun than everyone else. So, it will not be the prettiest of days with all the cloud cover. Temperatures will still be quite chilly. Highs will only be in the lower 50s. For Friday night football, it will be in the lower to mid 40s. You may want to bundle up to stay warm.
Saturday and Sunday look to be really nice. The temperature will be a little warmer. It should reach the lower 60s on Saturday, then the upper 60s on Sunday. There will be more sunshine on Saturday, then a few more clouds on Sunday. Both days have slim to none on the rain chances. No need to cancel any plans though.
The next cold front will arrive Monday. There is a 60% chance of rain Monday with showers likely. There should not be any severe weather. I don't expect any widespread rain. Just a lot of scattered activity. I recommend to have your rain gear. All the rain should be leaving the ArkLaTex by early Tuesday morning.
The cold front will do more than bring rain. It will likely bring the coldest air of the season. Many places across the ArkLaTex will be around the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. Then on Wednesday morning, it will cool down to the mid 20s! Tuesday and Wednesday will have temperatures only warm up to the lower to mid 40s in the afternoon. So, it will be a cold couple of days.
Enjoy the rest of your week and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
