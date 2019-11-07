SPD investigating 3 shootings, 1 fatal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about three shootings that left one dead on Wednesday night.
The first shooting was reported before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers were called to Patzman Street.
Officers were told that a man was sitting in his car when he was shot. However, police did not know the location of where he was shot. Police say that his injuries were non-life threatening.
In this shooting, authorities do not have any suspect information.
Officers got a call at 8:46 p.m. near the Rite Way Daiquiris Liquor & Beer in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim, a man, was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead. Officers on the scene say the shooting only involved two people outside of the store.
Police say the suspected gunman last was seen headed west on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police describe the suspect as stocky, had short hair or was bald and was wearing a white T-shirt.
Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the at David Raines Recreation Center on David Raines Road.
According to Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, a police officer who was driving in the area reported hearing gunshots.
A wounded man was found in the center’s parking lot.
“It appears that the victim was on foot and that he was armed with a handgun that was recovered here on the scene,” Hines said.
After being treated on the scene, the victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately known.
Police believe that the MLK Drive and David Raines shootings are not connected.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the incidents above to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
