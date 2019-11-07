The Red River Organization holds annual cleanup

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The community is a little cleaner after more than 20,000 pounds of trash was collected from around Shreveport-Bossier City.
The Red River Organization says since their inaugural cleanup in 2010, over 100,000 pounds of trash has been removed from the Red River. The event was created by Adam and Lisa Willard. They started this initiative to raise awareness of the trash problem in Shreveport-Bossier.
This year’s event had educational and craft booths on-site and free lunch was given to those who volunteered.
Following the cleanup, there was a special prize giveaway for those who participated in the raffle.
Lisa Willard says this event sets a good example for kids and teaches them proper conduct.
“When you plant that seed in a child’s mind about not littering and recycling, there are going to be taking over our community”, she said
