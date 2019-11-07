Officer hears gunshots, finds man who had been shot twice

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was shot twice in his thigh area Wednesday night in Shreveport.
It happened at 10:01 p.m. at David Raines Recreation Center at David Raines Road at Round Grove Lane, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
A police officer who was driving in the area reported hearing gunshots, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The wounded man was discovered when the officer pulled onto the center’s parking lot.
“It appears that the victim was on foot and that he was armed with a handgun that was recovered here on the scene.”
After receiving first aid, the victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
His condition was not immediately known.
The shooting was one of two that occurred within 1.6 miles of each other.
It appears that there is no connection between the homicide and the subsequent shooting, Hines said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide or the shooting that occurred later to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
