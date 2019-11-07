Man struck, killed by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man has died after trying to get something out of the roadway in Texarkana.
Officers got the call before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Jarvis Parkway and Westlawn Drive.
Charles French, 41, was struck and killed by a vehicle when he was attempting to retrieve something from the roadway.
According to police on the scene, he and his wife were in the process of moving from Texarkana to Queen City, when French heard something fall from the vehicle.
He went out and tried to get the item from the while his wife was in the vehicle. That’s when he was hit.
The roadway is reopened at this time, Traffic is moving.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.