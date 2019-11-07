Man dies after being shot in chest area outside store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died after being shot in his chest area in Shreveport.
Now police are looking for a white, 1980s Oldsmobile Cutlass that has two doors and appears to have been well-kept, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The homicide occurred at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Russell Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police have cordoned off an area outside a liquor store there.
“It appears that it was just between those two individuals” and occurred outside the store, Hines said.
The victim was near a motorcycle when he was shot, the spokesman said.
The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.