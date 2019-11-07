KSLA Salutes: ‘Quilt Queens’ use love of sewing to help veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For a few Northwest Louisiana ladies — they’ve decided to take their love of quilting and use it to help veterans.
The ‘Quilt Queens.' That’s what a few ladies inside The Sewing Shop in Shreveport call themselves.
For many of them like Gayla Boyd, it’s a skill that’s been passed down.
“My grandmother.... when I was six we would quilt in her sewing barn and she would always say come on magic fingers do your thing," she said. "And when you’re a child you’re looking for the magic.”
Little did she know decades later those magic fingers would lead her to Quilts of Valor.
“I met a lady named Sandy and she was passing cards around and it said that they were in need for one for Louisiana," Boyd said.
Boyd soon joined the foundation as the state coordinator for Louisiana. Across the country, thousands of quilts are made by volunteers and presented to veterans and active-duty military.
“We have a lot of our veterans that don’t have family and (we) want to share that love with them — you know wrap them in the quilt, so that’s what we do," Boyd said.
It’s something Lawanda Marr soon found herself apart of.
“I brought my quilts to try and find a backing for them, and she seen them and she said these are Quilts of Valor," she said.
Marr had already been making her own quilts for veterans at her church, but never imagined her skills would end up helping those she cares for so deeply.
“I am so blessed," she said. "(I’m) so blessed that I can do this.”
With nearly 35 quilts made and delivered to Northwest Louisiana veterans so far, the quilt queens can’t stop just yet because they still have plenty of love left to sew.
“It’s just an honor to be able to do this for our veterans, "said Marr.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.