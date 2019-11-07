First Alert: Near record cold possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we get towards the end of the week we are tracking two cold fronts that are going to be impacting the ArkLaTex. The first is moving through the region today, the second front arrives late Monday and will likely deliver the most intense cold the region has seen since the beginning of March.
While the initial cold front that is currently moving through the ArkLaTex will drop our temperatures well below normal, this drop will in reality only be a one day cold snap. Once we reach the weekend temperatures will quickly rebound back into the 60s along with sunny skies. Both Saturday and Sunday will be great opportunities to enjoy the last two days of the State Fair of Louisiana.
Once we turn the page to next week true Arctic air will be moving into the ArkLaTex. Starting today an air mass that will begin in the Northwest Territories of Canada will begin to plunge south thanks to an intense cold front.
Rain will once again start moving through the ArkLaTex late Monday and into the morning hours on Tuesday. By the time you drive home on Tuesday the rain should be gone, but temperatures will be quickly falling.
When you wake up Wednesday morning you will likely be experiencing temperatures that have not been seen since March 6th. Temperatures on average will be close to 25 degrees below normal for this time of year.
While the cold air coming this first front today will quickly moderate, expect the cold air that is coming next week to hold on for a few days.
