Coldest air of season arrives next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! The cold front that we have been tracking all week sweeps through the ArkLaTex later on this morning and into the afternoon hours. Expect much colder temperatures behind the front this evening and especially Friday. Your weekend forecast, while starting on the chilly side, should be sunny along with comfortable temperatures during the afternoon hours. But once we get to early next week we are tracking near record lows as yet another cold front will be moving through the region.
As for your Thursday, the cold front moving through the ArkLaTex will bring some of us heavy rain. But the heaviest rain for the most part will be concentrated across the northwestern portions of the region. As the rain and thunderstorms move south they will be their losing intensity. So while Shreveport-Bossier City can expect some wet weather it will not be of the downpour variety.
As we head into the weekend we will be feeling the effects of that front. Our temperatures on Friday will struggle to get into the 50s, but we will see sunshine throughout the day. Your weekend, while chilly at first will see temperatures reach into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.
Moving into next week, we are tracking an even stronger cold front that will rushing towards the ArkLaTex. This front will be bringing temperatures more than 20 degrees below normal along with the slight chance of a couple flurries on the back side.
So breakout the umbrellas and get ready for a wild weather ride over the next week!
Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
