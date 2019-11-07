Coldest air of season arrives next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday Eve! The cold front that we have been tracking all week sweeps through the ArkLaTex later on this morning and into the afternoon hours. Expect much colder temperatures behind the front this evening and especially Friday. Your weekend forecast, while starting on the chilly side, should be sunny along with comfortable temperatures during the afternoon hours. But once we get to early next week we are tracking near record lows as yet another cold front will be moving through the region.