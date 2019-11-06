Worker electrocuted, another shocked in Springhill

SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) — A city worker is dead and another is being treated at a Shreveport hospital following an accident Wednesday in Springhill.
It appears that one possibly was electrocuted and the other shocked while hanging Christmas lights.
Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd said the power to the police station went out about 3:15 p.m. and he had no idea why.
Then the city manager came rushing in and requesting help.
When the police chief went outside, he saw a municipal worker hanging from a lift basket across the street at the city park.
“As to whether he or the basket came in contact with the power line, I do not know.”
That worker was pronounced dead at the scene, Lynd said.
The other worker was standing in the bucket when the police chief went outside.
He has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.
At the time, he was talking and coherent, the police chief said.
The names of the workers have not yet been released.
