Volunteers needed to create holiday cards for veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to honor a veteran this holiday season — there’s an opportunity coming up just for you.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the American Red Cross’s Armed Forces team will be hosting a Holiday for Heroes card signing event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shreveport office on 805 Brook Hollow Drive.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sign, design, or create holiday cards and posters that will be distributed to the Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Home, the Shreveport VA Medical Center and north Louisiana Gold Star families throughout the holiday season.
“The holidays can be a difficult time for veterans who are hospitalized, or are not from the local area and have no family and friends nearby,” said Colleen Morgan, regional program specialist for the American Red Cross of Louisiana Service to the Armed Forces. “Receiving a holiday card provides them with a little touch of home and reminds them that they aren’t alone.”
This campaign was formerly known as Holiday Mail for Heroes and has become a staple in the Louisiana region for several years. More than 50,000 holiday cards have been distributed to service members, veterans and their families locally and abroad.
Holiday cards will be provided for this event, but attendees may bring their own cards to donate as well. Those wishing to send holiday supplies to servicemembers overseas will also have the opportunity to learn about how to ‘adopt’ a Red Cross station.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to place an ornament on the ‘Hero tree’ honoring friends and family who have served.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.