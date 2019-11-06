Victim speaks out about multiple shootings that left one man dead in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man coping with the shock of out of nowhere being shot by a masked man. And a woman, whose husband was killed during the incident are together trying to make sense of it all.
Developments in Sunday’s multiple shootings that killed one man in Nacogdoches County continue to surface.
Victor Torres remains in jail under a $1-million bond. The nineteen-year-old is charged with first-degree murder . Jose Rojo-Velasco died when he was shot with a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle.
Torres was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Four other men were able to escape, but only after three of them were also shot. One of the victims remains in the hospital in stable condition.
Moises Garcia points to where the bullet from a semi-automatic rifle remains in his body.
The alleged shooter is Victor Torres, but at the time Garcia, says through an interpreter, that he had no idea who was shooting or why. Five men were defenseless.
“They didn't notice him until [he was] in front of him. He tried to run away, but he got shot as he was running away. And then he was able to bring his brother so they could transport him to the ER right away," translated the interpreter.
Garcia says his brother Samuel is now in stable condition after being shot in the head.
The widow of Jose Rojo-Velasco, Esmeralda Padilla, chose not to be interviewed. She is staying with the Garcia family as she's too upset to return home where the crime occurred.
Garcia said, "Just trying to give her support morally and speaking with her and giving her the support she needs right now."
Garcia showed the way to the murder scene. It’s a tenth of a mile away from his home, down a rough road in the Sandyland Circle neighborhood off Nacogdoches County Road 823. It led past homes of numerous horse owners with small barns and trailers.
Garcia didn't stay, only pointing to the barn he and his friends were building when the shooting occurred. He drove away.
The crime scene was much like it was on Sunday. The tractor where one of the shooting victims took cover stayed parked, with a pair of work gloves in the tractor seat. And just a few steps away was the ladder that Velasco was on when he was shot and killed. Close by were remnants of crime scene tape.
"No motive. No anything. From my understanding nobody knew him," said Garcia.
Investigators say Torres perceived an ongoing issue with one of the victims. At this time, they have not found any substantial evidence of any previous issues and report Torres may have possibly misidentified the men.
It leaves a lot of questions in the minds of those who survived and who are left behind.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.