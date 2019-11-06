Two cold fronts to bring big changes

That will not be the case though when we talk about the rest of the week. A strong cold front bring a fresh injection of cold air will arrive during the morning hours on Thursday. While most of the ArkLaTex should see some shower activity it is look more and more likely northern parts of the region will see the heaviest rain. The front should be through the region by the middle of the afternoon, and behind the front expect highs to struggle to reach the mid 50s Friday as we finish out the week.