Two cold fronts to bring big changes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! While we are tracking a little wet weather across northern parts of the ArkLaTex this morning, overall it will be a nice day for the region. After a day where our temperatures over performed during the afternoon hours we will see more comfortable weather today. But don't get used to it as we are tracking not one but two strong cold fronts that will be rolling through the ArkLaTex over the next week.
As for your Wednesday expect some clouds once again across the ArkLaTex but also some very comfortable temperatures. Temperatures that start in the 50s this morning will quickly rise into the mid 70s by the afternoon. While we are seeing a few showers across extreme northern parts of the ArkLaTex wet weather will not be a factor for Wednesday.
That will not be the case though when we talk about the rest of the week. A strong cold front bring a fresh injection of cold air will arrive during the morning hours on Thursday. While most of the ArkLaTex should see some shower activity it is look more and more likely northern parts of the region will see the heaviest rain. The front should be through the region by the middle of the afternoon, and behind the front expect highs to struggle to reach the mid 50s Friday as we finish out the week.
After a comfortable weekend we are tracking an even stronger cold front for the beginning of next week. This cold front that will arrive on Monday will likely bring the coldest air we have seen of the fall season so far with lows in the 20s and highs only in the mid 40s on Tuesday.
So enjoy the 70s that we will see today as big changes are coming over the next week.
Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
