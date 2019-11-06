Tracking big changes with a couple cold fronts

(KSLA) - Good hump day! The weather will soon be changing, starting tonight. A strong cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex by Thursday. Not only that, but another col front will be approaching by early next week. This front could be even stronger.
Through the overnight hours, the clouds will be increasing and the rain chances will start to go up as well. There will not be a lot of rain overnight. More of it will arrive around sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will not cool down too much. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Throughout the morning on Thursday, there will be a lot of scattered showers. These will become a little more widespread around the early afternoon. There could be a rumble of thunder every once in a while. I do not expect any severe weather.
The rain will become more isolated in the afternoon on Thursday. Then the clouds will linger in place. The temperatures though, will be cooling rapidly. It will be cold enough to warrant a jacket in the evening. Lows Thursday night will be in the lower 40s. Some places will see the 30s.
Friday will start off cloudy with no rain around. The clouds will slowly clear away throughout the day. So, by the evening, most of the clouds will be gone. Temperatures will still be quite chilly. For Friday night football, it will be in the lower to mid 40s. You may want to bundle up.
Saturday and Sunday look to be really nice. The temperature will be a little warmer. It should reach the lower 60s on Saturday, then the upper 60s on Sunday. There will be more sunshine on Saturday, then a few more clouds on Sunday. No need to cancel any plans though.
The next cold front will arrive Monday. There will be a big blast of cold air coming behind it. Once again, it will be the temperatures that we will be talking about, and not the rain. This could bring the coldest air of the season. Many places across the ArkLaTex will be around the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. What's more, the temperatures will not warm up much as the week wears on. I would get your coast ready. Maybe your winter coats.
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
