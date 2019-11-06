Tracking big changes with a couple cold fronts

The next cold front will arrive Monday. There will be a big blast of cold air coming behind it. Once again, it will be the temperatures that we will be talking about, and not the rain. This could bring the coldest air of the season. Many places across the ArkLaTex will be around the freezing mark by Tuesday morning. What's more, the temperatures will not warm up much as the week wears on. I would get your coast ready. Maybe your winter coats.