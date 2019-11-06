Teen and young adult found with drugs, guns during traffic stop

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars facing multiple drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on Nov. 5.
Christian Blankenship, of Shreveport, is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (THC oil), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (meth), felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with CDS and possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy with CPSO pulled over a 2012 Ford Mustang driven by a 16-year-old girl on Jersey Gold Road. Christian Blankenship was the passenger.
Upon inspection, a backpack in the Mustang had 407 grams of marijuana, 113 grams of meth tabs (Ecstasy), seven vials of THC oil, two loaded handguns, scales, and baggies inside of it.
More than $700 in cash was also seized, according to CPSO.
Blankenship was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. The 16-year-old was cited for speeding, improper display of tags, and driving without a license.
