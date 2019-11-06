New event today for Edwards supporters in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) — A new event has been announced today in Monroe for supporters of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bid for re-election.
Supporters are being asked to gather starting at 5:15 p.m. across the street from the courthouse. A concert will be followed by speakers then a march.
According to their Facebook page, the march planned for Wednesday evening has been converted into another event. The following message was posted to Facebook:
"The Monroe Afternoon Event for Marching for Governor Edwards has been converted to an event that allows the Governor’s supporter to vote together and enjoy family fun!
“We have secured a private venue for the grassroots event, and it has been rebranded as “Let’s Vote Together.” It will now be held at “Xstreme Athletics” located at 210 N. 18th St. in Monroe.
"The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with some great jazz music, followed by a hip hop collaboration. We will have food, rides to the polls that’s a half a block away, and will also be signing up people to volunteer for getting Louisiana Souls to the Polls during early voting and on Election Day.
"The ULM College Democrats will also be in attendance registering folks to vote, volunteer, and get involved in our grassroots efforts.
“Our speakers will begin at 5 p.m., after which we will cast our ballots at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit, 1650 Desiard St., in an act of solidarity.”
