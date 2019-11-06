National Nacho Day deals

By KSLA Digital Team | November 6, 2019 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 11:36 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Nachos Day is November 6, and it’s bound to be the perfect midweek pick-me-up. If you’re not sure how to celebrate, we got you—and so do your favorite chains like Moe’s, On the Border, and Salsaritas. Here are all the great deals and discounts you’re gonna want to take advantage of in the ArkLaTex area.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

$4.99 nachos today with the Moe's app 👀 #NationalNachosDay Use promo code: nacho19

Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering $4.99 nachos if you order on the Moe’s app. This offer is available in-store and online.

El Chico Cafe

Nom nom nom on some Fiesta Nachos for just 99 cents! Today only!

El Chico’s Cafe has $.99 nachos with the purchase of an entree.

On The Border

Happy #NationalNachoDay. Hurry in for half price Stacked Nachos and Grande Fajita Nachos. Today only!

In east Texas On The Border is offering half-priced nachos. This is for Dine-in only.

Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill

It's NATIONAL NACHO DAY and if you wanted to make moves for lunch, we can't think of a better reason. If you're a...

Salsarita’s has $5 nachos to rewards members.

