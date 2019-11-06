National Nacho Day deals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National Nachos Day is November 6, and it’s bound to be the perfect midweek pick-me-up. If you’re not sure how to celebrate, we got you—and so do your favorite chains like Moe’s, On the Border, and Salsaritas. Here are all the great deals and discounts you’re gonna want to take advantage of in the ArkLaTex area.
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering $4.99 nachos if you order on the Moe’s app. This offer is available in-store and online.
El Chico Cafe
El Chico’s Cafe has $.99 nachos with the purchase of an entree.
On The Border
In east Texas On The Border is offering half-priced nachos. This is for Dine-in only.
Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill
Salsarita’s has $5 nachos to rewards members.
