Nacogdoches County sheriff: Murder may have been case of mistaken identity

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Investigators believe a fatal shooting in Nacogdoches may have been a case of mistaken identity, according to the sheriff.
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges reported 19-year-old Victor Torres gave investigators a full confession, stating that he was responsible for the fatal shooting at Sandyland Circle on Nov. 3.
According to Bridges, 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco was killed and three other men were hospitalized after the suspect approached and shot at them as they were building a house barn at a private residence. Bridges reported two of the men hospitalized have been released while the other remains at the hospital in a stable condition.
Torres was arrested later arrested the same day in connection to the shooting. According to Bridges, he told investigators he had an “ongoing issue” with one of the victims and had gone to the barn to confront him and “to end the perceived threat."
However, Bridges reported investigators as of yet have not found any “substantial evidence of any previous issues” between Torres and the victims.
“It is possible that Torres mistakenly identified the men on what he had previously perceived as an issue between the two parties,” Bridges stated in a press release.
Bridges released more information about the shooting incident on Nov. 5 in a press release posted on Facebook. According to Bridges, investigators determined Torres used a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle during the shooting and wore camouflage. He also reportedly wore a mask which he pulled down briefly before the attack.
According to Bridges, Torres shot at the victims at least six times before fleeing on foot. Rojo-Velasco was shot twice during the shooting while four other men were able to escape.
Torres was later found by authorities at a residence nearby. According to the press release, investigators later executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered evidence that connected Torres to the shooting. It is reported Torres had changed clothes before deputies arrested him and had abandoned the weapon and camouflage. Investigators later found the .22 caliber weapon, along with other evidence, hidden in bushes found on the property.
Torres was arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. Torres was originally arraigned on a murder charge. He has now also been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Torres remains in the Nacogdoches County Jail under $1million bond.
According to Bridges, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting.
PREVIOUS:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.