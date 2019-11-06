Marshall man arrested in connection with traffic deaths of 2 high school students

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man who was the driver in a wreck which killed two high school students has been arrested in connection with their deaths.
Latavion Demond Jackson, 18, is charged with two counts of criminal negligent homicide. He was arrested on Wednesday and has posted a $20,000 bond.
Ny’jahl Armstrong and Derrick Bennett, both juniors at Marshall high school, died as a result of the crash. Jackson and another passenger, Jerrold Maze, were injured in the wreck.
According to DPS investigators, the driver, Jackson, was traveling north on highway 43 at an unsafe speed, slid off and hit a tree.
The road was very wet at the time the kids were traveling, they began to hydroplane, came across the roadway into oncoming lanes, and then tire tracks show they began to slide sideways into the grass.
Family members say the vehicle then went airborne, traveling some 75 feet before crashing into a tree.
According to the final crash report, evidence from the engine control module indicated Jackson was driving at 109 miles per hour and that his lab results showed he tested positive for marijuana.
A grand jury indicted Jackson on Oct. 31.
