LSU comes in at No. 2 in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2019 season

DALLAS (WAFB) - The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are in and LSU has earned the No. 2 spot.
Ohio State is No. 1, Alabama is No. 3, Penn State is No. 4, Clemson is No. 5, and Georgia is No. 6
The Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) are No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the Coaches poll.
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee is made of 13 members who rank teams based on performance on the field, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and more. The committee releases the rankings of its top 25 teams but only the top four make the playoff. The committee comes up with its own rankings independent of the two major college football polls, the AP and the Coaches.
LSU is 3-0 against Top 10 teams in 2019 and LSU is the only team in college football with three Top 10 wins so far this season. LSU is off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 2011 and fifth time overall. Other 8-0 starts came in 1908, 1958, 1973, and 2011.
