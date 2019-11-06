Human remains found during search for missing man in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - During a search for a missing man, a game warden has found human remains. As of now, there is no way to know if the remains are related to the missing-main search.
A justice of the peace has been called in for an inquest. The game warden found the body along the Sabine River, with the help of a cadaver tracking dog.
Law enforcement has been searching for a man reported missing on Tuesday after his car was found near the river.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.