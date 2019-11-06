Gregg County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after car found near river

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 78-year-old man after a car rental in his name was found at the side of the road near the Sabine River.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the car in the name of Loyd Thrasher was found on Monday with the trunk and door open. A deputy searched the area and the search intensified on Tuesday when the car was still at the location.
Deputies then looked up the license plate and learned the car was a rental. They contacted the rental company and found out it was rented to Thrasher and so they called his family.
The family reported Thrasher officially missing to Kilgore police on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.