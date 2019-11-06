Grand jury indicts Henderson ISD trustee accused of putting sugar in opponent’s gas tank

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson ISD board member accused of damaging property belonging to his political opponent lost his school board seat in Tuesday’s election.
Jonathan Earl Best, 58, of Henderson, is charged with state-jail felony criminal mischief. He was arrested on Sept. 27, and he was released after he posted a $10,000 bail.
The indictment states Best “intentionally and knowingly damage or destroy tangible property, namely a motor vehicle, by having sugar placed into a vehicle’s gas tank."
The indictment also claims the action caused then school board candidate Adam Duey damages in the amount of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Tuesday’s election results show Duey beat Best with 64 percent of the vote.
According to an arrest affidavit, Duey reported to the sheriff’s office that his truck tires had been slashed. He said he had introduced himself to Best and Best said “I will destroy you,” according to the affidavit.
Duey said that after he repaired his truck tires, he drove his truck for a short time before the engine died, and he suspected the gas tank had been contaminated. According to the affidavit, Duey reported his political signs were also stolen.
On Sept. 25, a series of game camera photographs showed a vehicle belonging to someone who worked for Best was involved in the stealing of another political sign belonging to Duey.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.