Former Slaughter police officer convicted after punching fire chief at gas station

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - A former officer with the Slaughter Police Department has been convicted after punching the town’s fire chief.
District Attorney Sam Daquilla confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 5 that Danny Hobgood, 36, was convicted of simple battery. No details about his sentence are currently available.
A video surfaced on Snapchat back in early August of the officer punching Fire Chief Billy Poche in the parking lot of a gas station on LA 19. Not long after, the officer resigned from the department.
The brief video shows Officer Hobgood and Slaughter Fire Chief Billy Poche in each other’s faces. Not long after, it appears to show the officer throw the first punch.
