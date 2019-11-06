First Alert: Thursday cold front brings rain and big temperature drop

The latest in series of cold fronts will track into the ArkLaTex Thursday bringing rain and another big cool down with it. After seeing highs close to 80 Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are set to drop nearly 30 degrees by Friday.
The cold front will move into the I-30 corridor Thursday morning. South of the front temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s by midday Thursday. To the north much colder temperatures in the 30s are expected.
Around the I-20 corridor temperatures will likely peak around midday and then fall slightly through the afternoon.
Rain will accompany the front as well, starting near and north of I-30 in the morning, and then spreading south across the area through the day. We’re not expecting any heavy rain or strong storms, but showers may linger into Thursday evening before drying up by Friday morning.
Temperatures behind the front will be significantly colder. Clouds Friday morning will likely keep frost and freezing conditions away, but temperatures will be cold ranging from the 30s north to low 40s south.
Even with some sunshine breaking out by Friday afternoon, we’ll struggle to get very far into the 50s. Keep in mind our average highs this time of year are still around 70.
Friday night into Saturday morning will bring the coldest conditions. A frost looks likely across the ArkLaTex and in the northern part of the area a freeze can be expected.
We do warm back up quickly over the weekend with sunshine and dry weather expected. Highs Saturday will climb into the low 60s and by Sunday we could be near 70 again.
The warm up will brief though...another shot of even colder air is expected by early next week with temperatures more like January than November.
