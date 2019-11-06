Expert: Voters approval of Prop 4 ‘bodes well for economic growth’ in East Texas

“Today’s passage of prop 4 is a victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State,” Abbott said in statement. “I am grateful to Representative Jeff Leach for his bold leadership on this issue, and for the overwhelming majority of Texans who voted to ensure that our great state will always be free of a state income tax. This ban on such a disastrous tax will keep our economy prosperous, protect taxpayers, and ensure that Texas remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”