Election polls soon will close in Texas, Arkansas

(KSLA) — Arkansas and Texas voters headed to the polls Tuesday.
Balloting began at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. in the Lone Star State and runs from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Natural State.
After the polls close, click here to view the election returns as they come in.
The biggest decisions before Texas voters are 10 proposed constitutional amendments.
Following are some local items that also appear on some voters’ ballots:
- Bowie County ► Redwater Emergency Service District millage increase
- Cass County ► Queen City tax proposition
- Harrison County ► two amendments for Hallsville ISD for bonds totaling $58 million
- Panola County ► a sales and use tax for Emergency Service District 1
- Titus County – ► two City Council seats in Mount Pleasant
In Southwest Arkansas, some voters will:
- decide a three-way race for a seat on the Fouke School District Board of Directors
- fill a position on the Prescott School District Board of Directors
- decide whether to renew a millage for Fouke School District
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.