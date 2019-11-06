East Texas Ag News: Advice on planting foraging seeds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you are in the midst of planting winter forage crops, pay close attention to the coated seed you purchase.
Most commercially available legume seeds and some grass seeds are coated. Seed coatings may be calcium carbonate or a type of clay.
Reasons for coating seeds may be as simple as increasing size for ease of distribution, incorporate a pesticide to protect it, provide a minor nutrient to sustain it to add a protected coating of rhizobium bacteria.
The size of a coated seed will be larger than an uncoated seed, but it should flow faster out of your spreader and will require calibration of the seeder.
Even though you’ll be buying fewer actual seeds per pound the survivability of the seeds should be higher.
