Center police: Pedestrian dies after car hits her while crossing street

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRE) - A pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross the street, according to Center police.
The Center Police Department reported 34-year-old Tamoya Gentry was struck by a car on Oct. 2 as she attempted to cross at the 800 block of Hurst Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a gray Ford pickup, which had remained at the scene, was traveling northbound when it reportedly struck Gentry.
According to Center police, EMS found no signs of life when they arrived on the scene. Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.
Center police reported the crash remains under investigation at this time.
