“Multiple inspections have concluded there is no danger to staff and students,” official says 2 days after ailment sickened 13

Broadmoor Middle Lab to resume classes Thursday
Classes at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory will resume Nov. 7, two days after a mystery ailment sickened at least 13 students and others at the Shreveport school. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Matt Stanley | November 6, 2019 at 4:42 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:42 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport school will be reopened Thursday, two days after a mystery emergency sickened at least 13 students.

Parents and guardians of Broadmoor Middle Laboratory students anxiously awaited word Nov. 5 outside the Shreveport school. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Broadmoor Middle Laboratory was closed as a precaution Wednesday as authorities searched for the cause of the ailment.

As of yet, authorities have not determined what happened.

“Multiple inspections have concluded there is no danger to staff and students” at Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School in Shreveport, Caddo School District spokeswoman Mary Nash-Wood said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

But steps have been taken to rectify the situation, a Caddo public schools spokeswoman said.

“In an effort to ensure Broadmoor Middle Lab’s facilities and equipment are safe for regular operation, Caddo Parish Public Schools has spent the last 24 hours working in collaboration with safety officials and experts to conduct extensive and ongoing assessments of the infrastructure and major operating systems,” Mary Nash-Wood said.

“Multiple inspections have concluded there is no danger to staff and students.”

The incident Tuesday afternoon initially was reported as a possible natural gas leak then evolved into a large emergency response and caused officials to evacuate the campus on Atlantic Avenue.

At least 13 students were taken to area hospitals.

Two students came out of a class feeling dizzy and complained of headaches. Eleven more students and three school staffers had similar symptoms.

