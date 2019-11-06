Bossier Libraries rolls out new kindness campaign

On Wednesday, they will be outside their East 80 Branch in Haughton from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday they will be outside their Benton Branch from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday they will be outside their administrative offices on Shed Road in Bossier City from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.