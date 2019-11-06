Bossier Libraries rolls out new kindness campaign

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) -Kindness is a pretty simple act, and it’s also something Bossier Libraries plans to share with the community this week.
Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 8, staff members will be outside different branches holding signs of encouragement and making drivers smile with their new kindness campaign.
"Libraries are one of the only places that every person is welcomed to come regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion —everyone is welcomed here and has a place here, said Mandi Johnson. “We just wanted to come out and spread a little positivity.”
Johnson is the Associate Director of Community Engagement for Bossier Libraries and says the idea for their campaign came from another library system in Texas. She and staff members like Annie Gilmer kicked things off outside of the Aulds Branch in Bossier City this Tuesday.
“We’re open to everyone and sometimes I think people forget that,” Gilmer said. “We’re trying to remind them that we’re here for you. Just a little bit of positivity in a bad day goes so far to make it just so much better.”
On Wednesday, they will be outside their East 80 Branch in Haughton from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Thursday they will be outside their Benton Branch from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday they will be outside their administrative offices on Shed Road in Bossier City from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Along with this campaign, Bossier Libraries also has another campaign happening this month called “Give for Good.”
The community can stop by and donate food for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, coats for Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaning and toys for Toys for Tots.
If you donate either one coat, toy or five food items you can be entered into a raffle to win a free Kindle Fire.
Back in February Bossier Libraries decided to test out a new curbside pick-up service at a few of their branches. Johnson says this month they are officially rolling it out to all of their branches in Bossier Parish.
“We’re seeing a lot of elderly people use it who have mobility issues and can’t get out of their cars very well,” she said. “We’re seeing mothers with young children that are maybe asleep in their car seat and they don’t want to get them out, things like that.”
Johnson says they are really excited to be able to offer this service to all of their locations now.
