Tuesday means Election Day in Texas

(KYTX/CBS19) — Election Day has arrived!
Texas voters are heading to the polls to decide on a variety of issues -- including some local ballot issues.
There’s a lot to take in, but we’ve got you covered!
WHEN CAN I VOTE?
Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout Texas.
WHERE IS MY POLLING LOCATION?
If you're not sure where you're supposed to vote, the counties and their polling locations are listed below.
Anderson County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Angelina County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Cherokee County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Gregg County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Harrison County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Henderson County: Polling Locations| Sample Ballots
Houston County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballot
Marion County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballot
Nacogdoches County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Panola County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Rusk County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Sabine County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
San Augustine County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Smith County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Upshur County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
Van Zandt County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots
WHAT FORM OF IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED?
You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. According to the Texas Secretary of State, these are the accepted forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?
You can also provide these approved forms of identification:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
WHEN IS THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?
We have one more year before there's another presidential election. That date is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
CAN I POST A PHOTO OF MY BALLOT ON SOCIAL MEDIA?
Don’t post your ballot or a selfie with your ballot on social media.
Copyright 2019 KYTX/CBS19. All rights reserved.