Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout the state

Tuesday means Election Day in Texas
November 4, 2019 at 11:05 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 11:05 PM

(KYTX/CBS19) — Election Day has arrived!

Texas voters are heading to the polls to decide on a variety of issues -- including some local ballot issues.

WHEN CAN I VOTE?

Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. throughout Texas.

WHERE IS MY POLLING LOCATION?

If you're not sure where you're supposed to vote, the counties and their polling locations are listed below.

Anderson County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Angelina County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Cherokee County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Gregg County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Harrison County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Henderson County: Polling Locations| Sample Ballots

Houston County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballot

Marion County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballot

Nacogdoches County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Panola County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Rusk County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Sabine County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

San Augustine County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Smith County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Upshur County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

Van Zandt County: Polling Locations | Sample Ballots

WHAT FORM OF IDENTIFICATION DO I NEED?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. According to the Texas Secretary of State, these are the accepted forms of photo ID:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

You can also provide these approved forms of identification:

  • Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
  • Copy of or original current utility bill
  • Copy of or original bank statement
  • Copy of or original government check
  • Copy of or original paycheck
  • Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

WHEN IS THE NEXT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION?

We have one more year before there's another presidential election. That date is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

CAN I POST A PHOTO OF MY BALLOT ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Don’t post your ballot or a selfie with your ballot on social media.

