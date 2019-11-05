Stores, shoppers turn their attention to the holidays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — While many of us are still nibbling on the last remnants of Halloween candy, attention has turned toward the holidays.
It appears that for anxious shoppers, Christmas has leaped right over Thanksgiving.
A brief visit to a locally owned family business gives some insight on what to expect this holiday shopping season.
With Halloween now in our rear-view mirror, business already is on the rise at Ellis Home Decor and Garden in Bossier City.
“Probably right now we’re running about maybe 100, 150 people a day," , said Tony Thornton, the store’s manager.
"And then the weekends should be 300. Then it starts going to 500-600 people on a weekend on a Saturday, easily.”
About 40 percent of consumers began their holiday shopping before Halloween; and more than half will shop online this holiday season, according to a new study by the National Retail Federation.
Thornton said attracting people to his store starts with great customer service, helping clientele who range from big spenders to those on a tight budget.
“You can get up into the $1,500, $2,000 range plus for a tree, very easily," he added.
"But you could also make these things look very good on a low budget too with putting bigger things on your trees to kind of fill up the trees.”
About 40 percent of the store’s revenue for the entire year comes from the holiday shopping season, Thornton said.
But not everyone is thinking Christmas shopping at the moment. That included customers like Lisa Akins.
“I’m here for Thanksgiving!” shopper Lisa Akins said with a laugh.
Reporter: “Are you really?”
Akins: “Yes!”
Reporter: "Not Christmas?"
Akins: “I’m not doing Christmas yet.”
She said she’ll get around to Christmas shopping after Thanksgiving.
The NRF expects holiday-related sales to rise by roughly 4 percent this year.
