SPD vs. SFD Inaugural Turkey Bowl Tuesday, Nov. 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police and firefighters are gathering for the Inaugural Turkey Bowl Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Independence Stadium. The event will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
“In the spirit of fun, friendly competition, and charity your local first responders will fight it out on the gridiron. This inaugural flag football game is sure to provide laughs, family fun, and donations. This event is FREE, FREE, FREE. All we ask for are DONATIONS, DONATIONS, DONATIONS.”
Both departments work together on the streets in perfect harmony, but when it comes to competition they both think they’re the best.
According to a Facebook post, the trash talking has already started between the agencies. “We are both protecting our practices and will have officials check all balls. We have word that one organization is running its program like the New England Patriots.”
All is fair in love and war, right?
The bowl is for charitable purposes and they plan to come together yearly.
The rosters include Chief Raymond and Chief Wolverton, as active players. If you have an organization that would like to donate or sponsor a team/event please call Janice Dailey (Police) at (318) 716-9209 or Christopher Williams (FIRE) at (318) 469-4622.
