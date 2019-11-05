Showers Today, Strong Front Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking some showers across the ArkLaTex as you are starting off your day, but none of this rain will be especially heavy. Due to the clouds and rain our temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to the comfortable weather we saw Monday. Now as we go later in the week we are tracking a strong cold front that will be coming through that will give us more rain along with much colder temperatures across the ArkLaTex.