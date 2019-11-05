Showers Today, Strong Front Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! We are tracking some showers across the ArkLaTex as you are starting off your day, but none of this rain will be especially heavy. Due to the clouds and rain our temperatures will be slightly cooler compared to the comfortable weather we saw Monday. Now as we go later in the week we are tracking a strong cold front that will be coming through that will give us more rain along with much colder temperatures across the ArkLaTex.
As for your Tuesday forecast expect scattered showers throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. Don’t expect any of this rain to be very heavy it will be more of a nuisance if you are going to be hitting the roads. While this rain is part of a frontal boundary our temperatures really won’t change much, and even with the clouds and rain only expect a drop of about three to five degrees compared to yesterday.
Later in the week though, we are tracking bigger changes that will be coming to the ArkLaTex. A strong cold front will arrive Thursday bringing some moderate rain along with a drop in temperatures to the region. The rain should move out Thursday evening and then expect much colder temperatures Friday and for the start of the weekend.
So if you want to visit the State Fair of Louisiana this week, the best days will be Wednesday and Sunday. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
